The five-month itch?

The PTI-led government’s decision to ban the TLP is laudable, given the extent of violence the country witnessed over the last few days. The protests led by TLP supporters led to the closure of main roads throughout the country. These people tortured policemen and blocked the roads. Because of these road closures, many hospitals couldn’t receive the supply of oxygen cylinders. It must be noted that our religion strictly prohibits such actions.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad