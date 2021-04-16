close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Robber killed in Surjani Town

Karachi

 
A suspected robber was killed within the Surjani Town police’s remits. According to police, a suspect tried to rob a grocery shop located in Saiful Marri Goth, upon which the shopkeeper offered resistance and during the fight between the shopkeeper and the suspect, a bullet was discharged which injured the suspect.

The suspect managed to flee on the motorcycle in an injured state but fell off after some distance. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Raza Qadri, son of Ejaz.

