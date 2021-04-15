Seven more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Seven more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan on Wednesday. Sajid, 21, Sitara Bibi, 50, Mureed Sultan, 63, of Multan, Rasheeda Bibi, 50, and Allah Ditta 60, of Muzaffargarh, Parveen Bibi, 50, and Saeeda Nawaz, 72, of Vehari were tested positive for the virus and were brought to the hospital where they died.

According to the hospital statistics, 167 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the hospital. In Multan division 105 people were tested positive for the virus in public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours and 2,364 people were tested for the Covid and reports of 19,303 people were being awaited.

In Multan district 87 people were tested positive for the virus out of 1,734 people and reports of 15,730 people were being awaited. In Khanewal district 43 people were tested for the virus and reports of two people were positive and results of 192 people were being awaited. In Lodhran some 420 people were tested for the virus and none of them tested positive and reports of 2,672 people were being awaited. In Vehari district some 16 people were tested positive for the virus out of 167 people and reports of 709 people were being awaited.