It’s not ‘her’ fault

A few days back, my friend was robbed and groped right in front of her house. For people guessing what she was wearing, she was in a loose abaya with a scarf. Was it her dressing that tempted the thief to grope her? According to PM Imran Khan, vulgarity and obscenity are the main reasons for a rise in rape cases.

His statement is illogical because it doesn’t hold rapists accountable; instead, it condemns women for not dressing modestly and tempting the culprit to grope or rape them. Why are our streets safe for criminals and not for women? Why the onus is on women when our religion orders both men and women to lower their gaze and cover their private parts. Rape is a power crime. A person’s way of dressing has nothing to do with it.

Vania Ali

Karachi