Two corona patients die in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two more coronavirus patients died in Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi hospital during the last 24 hours. Reportedly, 32 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours and 14 patients recovered from the disease. Some 16 coronavirus patients were in critical condition and were put on ventilators.