Wed Apr 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Two corona patients die in Bahawalpur

National

Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Two more coronavirus patients died in Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi hospital during the last 24 hours. Reportedly, 32 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours and 14 patients recovered from the disease. Some 16 coronavirus patients were in critical condition and were put on ventilators.

