PR employees stage protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The employees staged a demonstration against the proposed privatization of the Pakistan Railways.
Carrying banners and placards, the employees gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.
The protesters said that they would not accept privatization of Railways. They also demanded technical allowance for all category employees. They warned to expand their protest if their demands were not accepted.