Wed Apr 14, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 14, 2021

PR employees stage protest

National

PESHAWAR: The employees staged a demonstration against the proposed privatization of the Pakistan Railways.

Carrying banners and placards, the employees gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters said that they would not accept privatization of Railways. They also demanded technical allowance for all category employees. They warned to expand their protest if their demands were not accepted.

