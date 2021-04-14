Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The moon for the holy month of Ramadan was sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said in a press conference.

The announcement was made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The first of Ramadan in Pakistan will fall on Wednesday (today).

A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Peshawar to determine if the crescent moon for the holy month was seen. The meeting was held in the city after 17 years. Officials of SUPARCO, PMD and Ministry of Science and Technology were also part of the meeting.