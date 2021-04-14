close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Eibad clinches two titles at SSB Beach Tennis Championships

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

KARACHI: Eibad Sarwar clinched singles and doubles titles at 62nd SSB Beach Tennis Championships held at Clifton Beach the other day.

In the final of singles category, Eibad Sarwar thrashed M Ali 4-1 to claim the title. In the final of the doubles category, Eibad Sarwar and M Ali defeated Usama Saeed and Saad Ahmed 4-2 to clinch the title.

Latest News

More From Sports