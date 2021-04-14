close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 14, 2021

NHA chairman holds e-Kutcheri

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 14, 2021

Islamabad: As per directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding open ‘Kutcheri’ by organisations under the Federal Government, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha held E-Kutcheri at head office of NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, NHA chairman said, “we are committed to provide better services to the travelers on motorways and national highways throughout the country. He said, total length of NHA network is more than 13,000 Kms. NHA is endeavoring to improve maintenance of the roads and gear up pace of work on motorways and national highways building schemes to ensure their timely completion.”

Latest News

More From Islamabad