NHA chairman holds e-Kutcheri

Islamabad: As per directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding open ‘Kutcheri’ by organisations under the Federal Government, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha held E-Kutcheri at head office of NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, NHA chairman said, “we are committed to provide better services to the travelers on motorways and national highways throughout the country. He said, total length of NHA network is more than 13,000 Kms. NHA is endeavoring to improve maintenance of the roads and gear up pace of work on motorways and national highways building schemes to ensure their timely completion.”