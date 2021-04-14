Protest hinders supply to ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’

Rawalpindi : All ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ were without basic items including pulses, sugar, ghee, basin, vegetables and fruits because Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters did not allow loaded trucks to enter the city areas. The workers of TLP blocked traffic at T-Chowk near Rawat and Tarnol here on Tuesday.

The angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) carrying batons in their hands took full control of all city areas and forcefully closed down all markets and shops at Murree Road. Even banks and petrol pumps also shut down their businesses in fear.

Deputy Commissioner (DC ), Rawalpindi has set up 10 ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ in city and cantonment board localities here at Public Park near Shamsabad, Committee Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Adiala Road near Jarahi Stop, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Chungi No22, Chur Chowk, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Hassu and Haidri Chowk. However on Tuesday, the situation at these bazaars was critical because of the protest they could not replenish their stocks and those visiting these bazaars had to return empty handed.

Shortage of vegetables and fruits was also reported at Fruit and Vegetable Market Islamabad as retail shopkeepers also had to return back empty handed. The protesters did not allow loaded trucks to enter Fruit and Vegetable Market Islamabad.

The protesters even did not even ambulances carrying patients to hospitals. Small groups of TLP workers carrying batons pelted stones on passing-by vehicles, smashed their windows and took over major intersections on the GT Road, Faizabad and Murree Road disrupting traffic.

There was a thin presence of employees in government and private organizations because TLP protesters did not allow them to further proceed to their offices. Majority of families in the state of fear and panic turned back to their homes to see TLP protesters carrying sticks and stones in their hands on roads.