Baisakhi Mela main function today

LAHORE:The main function of Khalsa Janam Din and Baisakhi Mela will be held on Wednesday (today) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal.

Representatives of the federal and provincial governments, political, social leaders and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will participate in the function. At least 818 people have come from India to attend the traditional Sikh festival of Baisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janam Din, while hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world have reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal. They were accompanied by Additional Secretary Shrines of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and spokesperson Amir Hussain Hashmi.

Indian group leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh thanked Pakistan for its excellent arrangements and excellent hospitality. Sardar Satwant Singh said the government of Pakistan has made best arrangements.