Rawalpindi Ring Road: tenders to open on 27th

Rawalpindi: The tenders of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) would be opened after April 27 which is last date to submit bids for the project. A Commissioner Office spokesman on Sunday informed this agency that newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah after taking charge of his office chaired a meeting here to review progress on the project. He also visited track of RRR and said that the project would be completed on fast track basis. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Abdul Sattar Isani, Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Abdullah and other officers concerned.