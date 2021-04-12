NIFA marks Seed Day-2021: Use of modern tech, quality seeds key to high agricultural yield

PESHAWAR: Agriculture scientists and experts have stressed the need for liaison among major stakeholders, use of modern technology in farming and quality crops seeds to harvest better agricultural yield and boost food autarky in the country.

Speaking at a function held in connection with marking the Seed Day-2021, they said that regular interaction among the four major stakeholders of overall crops varieties’ seed system - breeders from Nuclear Institute for Food & Agriculture (NIFA), private seed companies, farmers and the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) – was vital to channelise quality seeds to the end-users.

FSC&RD Director General Afaq Ahmad was the chief guest at the event organised by the NIFA, Peshawar chapter.

A number of seed companies and progressive farmers from across the province along with officials from regional FSC&RD and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agricultural Department attended the event.

Director NIFA Dr Gul Sanat Shah highlighted the role of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the field of food security, with special reference to research activities in the four agricultural centres of PAEC.

He recounted scientific contributions and achievements of NIFA in high yielding crop varieties development, soil and environmental sciences, plant protection and medical entomology, preparation of a variety of food products and their long-term preservation through applications of radiation technology.

The official urged the private companies to play their role in providing quality seed of NIFA’s approved crop varieties to the growers in KP through legal business.

He assured the growers on-field technical assistance regarding problems being faced by them through the entire crop growth cycle.

NIFA’s breeders of different crops varieties, including wheat, pulses and oilseed brassica, also shared updated information of their respective varieties along with optimum production technologies for each variety with the participants. The chief guest, private seed companies as well as growers, appreciated their efforts and evinced keen interest in adopting these varieties.

President Seed Industry Association KP Sher Ali Khan lauded the efforts of NIFA’s breeders for achieving high yielding varieties of crop plants. He assured the association’s assistance in producing quality seed of these varieties on their farms and their provision to the growers in the province.

Deputy Director FSC&RD Inayatullah praised the efforts made by the NIFA and hoped that it would lure private seed industry and the growers to use quality seeds of crops and horticultural plants certified and tagged by the FSC & RD.

FSC&RD DG Afaq Ahmad highlighted the role of his organisation in ensuring quality seed production of crop and horticultural plants in accordance with standard procedures in the country and the KP as well.