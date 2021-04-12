Basharat lauds CTD for arresting terrorists

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat lauded the officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for arresting high profile terrorists during recent actions.

He said that successful operations against terrorists were a testament to the professionalism of the department. He said in a statement on Sunday that the department under the leadership of IG Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed was playing a vital role in making the province peaceful.

He said that officers and youths of CTD along with Pakistan Army and Punjab Police had sacrificed their precious lives in the war against terrorism. Encouraging the officers and youth fighting against terrorists, Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation to the CTD department and its problems would be resolved on priority basis. He expressed the hope that the brave youth of CTD would continue to pursue the terrorists with the same determination and zeal until the motherland was cleansed of the last terrorist.