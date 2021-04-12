Nawaz’s narrative won in Daska: Sana

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said the victory of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative can be witnessed in Daska elections.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said after Daska’s victory the end of this ‘selected’ government was clearly visible. “Those who steal votes and kidnapped election staff now remember the revenge of the democracy,” he said. He said inflation cannot be controlled if the focus was on vote control. The PML-N leader said whatever the peon and his boss touch, it becomes stagnant.

“If Imran Niazi wants to reduce inflation and give peace to the nation, then he should quit,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding a statement of a minister against Russian President immediately after the visit of Russian Foreign Minister to Russia was condemnable and regrettable. He said the minister gave that statement to conceal his incompetence and to save his job. He said statement of the minister will harm the country at diplomatic level as first he blew the whistle against China and Saudi Arabia and now he has turned towards Russia, may Allah have mercy on Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari said this in a statement issued here on Sunday that now Firdous Baji has started blaming the ROs because there was no fog in Daska on Saturday so she can’t spread any mischief.

“The maid is blaming ROs for the humiliating defeat,” she said, adding the PTI lost due to their poor and incompetent performance. She said people of Daska have announced their decision in a referendum against box thieves and vote thieves. She said the Prime Minister who made high claims was defeated by the power of people. “Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are still ruling the hearts of the people,” she said.