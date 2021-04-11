Ex-husband kills woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was shot dead by her former husband in Badami Bagh police area on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Khalida Bibi of Data Nagar Badami Bagh. On the day of incident, the accused Sarwar Khan came to the house of the victim and shot her to death. The accused fled away from the scene. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.