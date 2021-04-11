close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Ex-husband kills woman

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was shot dead by her former husband in Badami Bagh police area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Khalida Bibi of Data Nagar Badami Bagh. On the day of incident, the accused Sarwar Khan came to the house of the victim and shot her to death. The accused fled away from the scene. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

