KMC claim of land ownership: SC seeks comments of federal govt, others

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to federal law officer and private respondents on Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s claim for restoration of an 8 acre area near Jheel Park at PECHS into amusement park.

Aggrieved with the Sindh High Court’s order that restrained KMC and KDA from demolition drive against owners of 106 residential units near Jheel park, KMC submitted that land meant for recreational purpose could not be sold out for residential purposes. The counsel submitted that Supreme Court had ordered return of all amenity parks to their original position.

The KMC counsel submitted that article 52A of the KDA Order, 1957 specifically prohibits the conversion of amenity plot to residential or commercial purposes and the sub-lease deeds in favour of respondents were executed by a person, who had no right to do so and claiming the right by the respondents on the basis of the said lease deeds is misconceived.

The SC’s three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed after preliminary hearing of the petition observed that points raised in the petition required consideration and issued notices to the federal law officer and private respondents and called their comments.

The private respondents had challenged the demolition drive of defunct City District Government Karachi of their residential units on land bearing Special D (Survey sheet No.35/P/1) Block 2 PECHS.