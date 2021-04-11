close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
AFP
April 11, 2021

Seven die in Indonesia’s Java island

World

AFP
April 11, 2021

JAKARTA: At least seven people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main Java island Saturday, as the country reels from a cyclone disaster in another part of the archipelago.

The afternoon quake hit offshore about 45 kilometres southwest of Malang city in East Java, damaging hundreds of homes as well as schools, government offices and mosques across the region. "Our latest data shows that seven people died, two are seriously injured and 10 others sustained minor injuries," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati. Several communities had been evacuated, he added.

