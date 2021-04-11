Bath advance to European Challenge semis

LONDON: Bath became the first team through to this season’s European Challenge Cup semi-finals after beating London Irish 26-13 at the Recreation Ground.

The west country club booked a seventh appearance in the competition’s last four and kept alive hopes of recapturing a trophy they last won 13 years ago. Bath took charge of the all-Gallagher Premiership encounter through prop Will Stuart’s try double and a touchdown for their former Irish lock Josh McNally that underpinned a comfortable interval advantage.

But they could not relax until number eight Zach Mercer scored midway through the final quarter, while scrum-half Ben Spencer kicked three conversions.

Irish staged a stunning late fightback to defeat round of 16 opponents Cardiff Blues, yet there was no repeat seven days later. Irish were in the contest until late on following hooker Agustin Creevy’s try, plus a Paddy Jackson conversion and two penalties, but Bath proved worthy winners. Scotland centre Cameron Redpath returned to Bath’s midfield.