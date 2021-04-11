RAWALPINDI: Sardar Iqbal Ahmad Abbasi, uncle of Amjad Abbasi, manager Advertising and Accounts, Daily ‘Jang’ Rawalpindi, passed away here on Saturday, says a press release.

Sardar Iqbal Ahmad Abbasi, former circulation manager, daily ‘Jang’ was associated with the ‘Jang’ Group for 44 years. His burial will be held at his native village Chamiati, Azad Kashmir.