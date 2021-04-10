Baby elephant dies at Swedish zoo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag AFP
STOCKHOLM: A two-week old elephant has
died after being rejected
by her family following
the birth of another elephant calf, Sweden’s
Boras Zoo announced on
Friday.
"Despite three days of
intensive care with a vet
and carers at her side
night and day the little animal left us today," the zoo
said in a post on Instagram showing keepers
surrounding the mammal.
"Her body could not
take any more and she
had to go to sleep".
The female was born
on March 26 and had yet
to be given a name. She
was rejected after the
birth on Monday of a male
elephant at the zoo, which
describes itself as one the
biggest and most modern
in the country. —AFP