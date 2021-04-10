Baby elephant dies at Swedish zoo

Ag AFP

STOCKHOLM: A two-week old elephant has

died after being rejected

by her family following

the birth of another elephant calf, Sweden’s

Boras Zoo announced on

Friday.

"Despite three days of

intensive care with a vet

and carers at her side

night and day the little animal left us today," the zoo

said in a post on Instagram showing keepers

surrounding the mammal.

"Her body could not

take any more and she

had to go to sleep".

The female was born

on March 26 and had yet

to be given a name. She

was rejected after the

birth on Monday of a male

elephant at the zoo, which

describes itself as one the

biggest and most modern

in the country. —AFP