BoR, Nadra sign MoU on revenue issues

LAHORE:Board of Revenue and Nadra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which direct verification of revenue-related issues with Nadra before registration of mutation of land will be possible.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at the Board of Revenue in which senior member Board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar, Secretary BoR and other members of board of revenue and Deputy Director Nadra participated.