‘Behbud’ linked with I-Care Foundation

Islamabad : ‘Behbud’ Association of Pakistan (Rawalpindi/Islamabad) has been successfully registered as a partner with I-Care Foundation. As ‘Behbud’ supporters may know, the USA Chapter of the association was closed and they were not able to raise funds there.

The registration with I-Care Foundation will enable them to tap funding opportunities in the USA. They will now enjoy tax exempt status through I-Care foundation which is a 501 (c) (3) organization in the United States. Donations directed through the I-Care to support organizations in Pakistan are eligible for USA tax benefits. I-Care provides a legal, tax efficient and convenient mechanism for USA donors to direct their contributions to NGOs working in Pakistan. Behbud is also able to receive donations from all over the world through PAYPAL.

The registration link of Behbud Association with I-Care Foundation is

https://i-care-foundation.org/charity/behbud-association-of-pakistan/