Customs foils bid to smuggle Ketamine worth Rs80m

The Model Customs Collectorate of Exports, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi, has foiled a bid to smuggle the Ketamine drug worth Rs80 million from Pakistan to the United States.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said on Friday that 52.6 kilograms of psychotropic drug Ketamine had been concealed in an export consignment of LED bulbs destined for Brooklyn, New York, USA.

He added that credible information had been received that an attempt might be made to smuggle contraband goods out of Pakistan. After getting information, the consignment of M/s Omtic International, Sialkot, declaring to contain LED bulbs having a quantity of 30,000 destined for Brooklyn, NY, USA, was selected for detailed scrutiny at the Qasim Freight Station, Port Qasim.

“The goods were thoroughly examined and 52.6Kgs of white-coloured powder was detected concealed in the base of LED bulbs,” said the official. “This powder was put to test and the testing kits confirmed that the said substance is Ketamine. The approximate value of the seized Ketamine is Rs80 million in international market.”

Dr Saif-ud-din Junejo, chief collector, Enforcement & Compliance, appreciated the efforts of the MCC (Exports) PMBQ, Karachi. Syed Fawad Ali Shah, collector, MCC (Exports) Port Qasim, told the media that an FIR had been lodged on April 8 before the Special Court (Customs & Taxation) Karachi.

One of the prime suspects has been arrested, while a team has been constituted under Moeen Afzal, additional collector, MCC (Exports) PMBQ, to arrest the main suspect and his accomplices.