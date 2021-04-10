IGP Sindh disbands ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, disbanded a special ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ formed by Additional Inspector General, Hyderabad, Dr. Jameel, by declaring it as illegal and in contravention of laws and rules.

An official notification of IGP described that any such special cell working at district, range or region level shall be disbanded forthwith as it is illegal and brings a bad name to the police department. The said ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ was established in August 2020 and on April 5, 2021, The News had indicated this illegality in a news story captioned “Over and above rules: Hyderabad Police set up special cell against criminals”.

The official notification added that the said ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ formed by Adll IGP Hyderabad was created maliciously in contravention of directions issued time and again by the office of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, and without any backing of the laws and rules.

According to the official documents, the mandate and responsibilities of said ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ were to infiltrate and collect information of notorious criminals, terrorists, proclaimed offenders, activities of banned outfits, drug peddlers and anti-social elements in Hyderabad region and all the field commanders of Hyderabad Region were ordered to cooperate and assist the ‘Regional Crime Control Cell’ officials whenever required.

Sources of Hyderabad Region police said that many field officials of Hyderabad Region police, by terming the activities of said cell as beyond the law and interference in their official work, had complained to the high command of police.