Teachers want probe against Malakand University VC expedited

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity has stressed the need for expediting the inquiry by the Governor's Inspection Team (GIT) into the alleged massive anomalies and irregularities in the Malakand University and demanded the government to suspend the vice-chancellor till completion of the probe.

The teachers of the university have levelled serious allegations of nepotism, mismanagement, irregularities and even threatening and harassment of teachers and violations of laws pertaining to universities’ affairs against the incumbent vice-chancellor Dr Gul Zaman.

The university administration on the other hand rejected the allegation is baseless and said that the university was functioning well in a transparent and effective manner. “These are mere allegations, which can’t be accepted until proved,” said spokesman for the university.

The teachers under Malakand University Teachers Association (MUTA) had already submitted a five-page letter to the provincial government containing a list of allegations against the vice-chancellor.

The letter had been duly signed by some 70 faculty members of the university. The teachers had alleged that during their token protest in February this year, the vice-chancellor had threatened the faculty members that he would order the security guards to shoot them if they did not call off their protest. Some video clips of the vice-chancellor threatening protesting teachers have also been attached with the letter.