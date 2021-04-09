23 outlaws held

Islamabad: A crackdown against anti-social elements is underway in the capital and 23 outlaws were arrested with huge recovery of drugs, weapons during last four days, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Tarnol Police arrested four accused involved in theft and drug peddling activities and recovered an excavator 240 gram Ice, 130 gram hashish and 30 pills of Ecstasy. They were identified as Tufail, Mehtab, Bilal and Nasir. Women police arrested a lady accused and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from her while Sihala Police recovered a 12 bore gun from an accused Farrukh Naz. Likewise, Koral Police recovered one 30 bore pistol from accused Atif and Abpara Police recovered two 9mm pistols along with ammunition from an accused Waqar during snap-checking. Noon Police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 2550 gram hashish from them. Bhara Kahu Police arrested three accused Waqar, Awais Iqbal and Shah Zaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them.

Meanwhile, Shamas Colony Police recovered one 30 bore pistol and ammunition from an accused Rashid Khan while Khanna police recovered weapon from Amjad Khan. Secretariat police arrested a drug pusher Sardar Saeed and recovered 210 gram hashish from him while Shehzad Town Police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Nayyar Iqbal. Bani Gala Police arrested six accused involved in theft and decanting gas in cylinders illegally. Separate cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.