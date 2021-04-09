Forex reserves fall to $20.679bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $157 million or 0.75 percent to clock in at $20.679 billion during the week ended April 2, the central bank said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20.836 billion in the previous week.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $146 million to $13.527 billion, due to external debt repayments, it said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks also reduced to $7.152 billion from $7.163 billion last week.