Israeli strikes kill three fighters in Syria

DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes overnight targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three Iran-backed militia fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said on Thursday.

The strikes near the capital "destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hizbullah militia," among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. "It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters," said the monitor. The Observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians. The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.