People must wear masks to avoid Covid-19, says MPA Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and Sindh Assembly member Shehzad Qureshi has expressed concern over the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, and urged the people to wear mandatory masks.

The lawmaker expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned singer Shaukat Ali. During a function recently, he wore a special mask designed with Sindhi ajrak to highlight the culture of Sindh. This picture of him went viral on social media.

On his Twitter handle, Qureshi had appealed for special prayers for the corona victims on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. PTI activists were also at the forefront of public service.

On completion of road-carpeting work in Neelam Colony CBC Ward 7, Qureshi thanked God. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan .

On the other hand, keeping in view the convenience of the people, the PTI MPA made Nadra vans available to the people in Railway Colony and Hazara Colony and saved them from great trouble. A large number of people were seen making identity cards and B forms near their homes. People thanked Qureshi for providing them with the Nadra van facility.

The PTI football tournament in CBC Town Ward 10 ended successfully. Qureshi was invited as a special guest . He watched the match with a disabled person and distributed prizes to the players.

Recently, the biggest celebration of the Hindu religious festival Holi was held at Qalandari Ground, Gizri, where provincial ministers Sanjay Kumar Gangwani and Shehzad Qureshi arrived to participate. He was welcomed by IMW Joint Secretary Mukesh Datari and Raja Chauhan. Dr Sanjay Kumar Gangwani inaugurated the Holi celebrations and thanked Qureshi for coming.