If PPP CEC decides to resign, PML-N will not do so: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the PML-N did not want to resign but wanted to put a blame of not resigning on the PPP.

“The PML-N did not intend to resign from the Parliament but only want to only put a blame on us,” he said while talking to the newsmen on Wednesday. Gilani said the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP will discuss all these issue. “If the CEC of the PPP asked to resign, the PML-N will not resign,” he said.

Asked about reports of reopening of Swiss case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Gilani said Swiss cases are now shut cases. “The opening of case against Zardari just a mischievous attempt,” he said. He said if he wrote a letter being prime minister at that time then Article 6 would imply on him.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP is not answerable to anyone but the people of Pakistan nor does PDM have a constitution through which they can issue show cause notices to any party. We are only answerable to our party and workers and it is up to our CEC to decide how we will take it forward. We prefer to have a dialogue in an amicable environment where everyone is treated equally,” she said while talking with the media on Wednesday at Parliament House.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said democracy can not thrive in an environment where people are being dictated on what to do. “Leader of the opposition was decided on the basis of PPP’s majority of 21 seats in the senate and no one can deny this,” she added. She said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is one of the founders of PDM and we all want to remove the “Selected Sarkar’ who was responsible for destroying our state institutions, rising unemployment and putting the economy is on the ventilator.

She said since our goal is mutual, it does not make sense to criticize each other and get distracted. “The option to have a dialogue should always be available in a democracy,” she said.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP have always been ready for the long march and were expecting to discuss the nuts and bolts of the March because we take it very seriously . “But instead we were asked to suddenly resign from assemblies where we have been elected to protect the legislation that guarantees the rights of vulnerable people, provinces and the strength of the federation,” she said.

She said PPP could also issue a charge sheet but we thought it better facilitated allies in Punjab especially. “We had withdrawn our candidates in the senate election in Punjab where they were in majority yet we never publicly charge sheeted them on what happened in Punjab with so many unopposed senators coming in,” she said.

She said at the same time we are a democratic Party and we believe our target should be the selected government not each other. PPP is in touch with all PDM parties and will continue to keep our doors open for reasonable discussion but we will not accept anyone’s dictation.

She said the government is in a vulnerable position now and are threatened by the victories of the opposition in parliament and we have managed to defeat them in the bye elections too as well as massive defeat in the National Assembly.

She said the United PDM has the power to send this government home. “We all need to be rational and think about the future of our country. If they don’t want to do that, we certainly will fight on,” she said Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI’s “Na Ehl Sarkar’s (incapable regime) performance is in front of everyone. “The PPP will not give up on the people’s agenda which is to get relief from the tsunami of destruction they have wrought, and will continue opposing them,” she said.