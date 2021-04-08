HR development course ends at IIU

Islamabad : Armed forces of Pakistan are the pride of Muslim Ummah which always remains ready for the protection of nation and protecting societies form extremism and terrorism, this was said by Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, president, International Islamic University (IIU) on the occasion of concluding ceremony of 36th Human Resource Development Programme for professionals (officers of armed forces) of Pakistan, which was held here at Allam Iqbal Auditorium Faisal Masjid Campus, IIU.

The one month long Islamic training Program was organised by the Dawah Academy of the University. As many as nineteen participants from Pakistan Army, Air Force and Pakistan Navy participated in the programme.

The IIU president said that in present era distance education and online teaching has become vital for all educational institutions while Dawah Academy, IIU will also soon introduce such programs for people from all sectors in this regard. He reiterated his resolve that International Islamic University will be among the leading ranks to make Pakistan proud across the nations through its skilled youth, research and academic excellence.