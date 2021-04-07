PM directs KP IG to probe ATC judge’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed a thorough investigation into the incident of murder of an ATC Judge Aftab Afridi and to ensure that the culprits will be punished. In this connection, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi met Prime Minister Imran here. During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the arrest of two key suspects in the attack on ATC Judge Aftab Afridi. Meanwhile, the prime minister has appointed Senator Fida Mohammad of PTI as Chief Whip in the Senate and Senator Ejaz Chaudhary as Parliamentary Leader PTI in the House.