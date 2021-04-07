Eight more corona deaths in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 653 in the district and 99 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said corona tests of 892 people were conducted in public and private hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,197 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached upto 3,020. He said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. He said at present, 220 patients, including 137 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 105, including 40 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 1,818 patients had quarantined themselves at their homes.

Implementation on corona SOPs : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Tuesday visited general bus stand and reviewed inspected implementation of coronavirus-related standards operating procedures (SOPs). The DC went inside the buses and watched face masks of the passengers. He appealed to citizens to implement the precautionary measures because the third wave of the virus was very dangerous. Talking to reporters, the DC said in the district 114 people died and 4,229 tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,164 recovered from the virus since March 1.