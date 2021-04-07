EFU General –Dividend disbursed within two working days after approval

karachi: At the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2021, the shareholders approved the annual financial statements of the Company and Final Dividend of 55 % thereby making total dividend payout of Rs.10 for the year 2020 (including three interim dividends of Rs. 1.50 per share already paid).

The Company held leading position in non-life insurance business. It created another history by becoming the first company to underwrite premiums (including Takaful Contributions) of Rs. 22.6 billion.

The underwriting profit for the year was Rs. 739 million and the after tax profit was Rs. 2,371 million (earning per share was Rs. 11.85).

The Final Cash Dividend 2020 @ Rs. 5.50 per share approved at Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2021 has been credited directly into the designated bank account of the shareholders on 2nd April 2021 i.e. within 2 working days of Annual General meeting.***