17 die of Covid-19 in Swat in two days

MINGORA: About 17 people have died from the novel coronavirus at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the last two days, health officials said. The officials said that a total of 157 people had so far died from the coronavirus in Swat district.

They said that some 148 corona patients were still under treatment at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital while three people were discharged after recovering from the deadly disease. Some 15 patients were admitted to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the last 24 hours. A total of 57733 people were tested for the coronavirus in Swat thus far of whom 50481 tested positive for the contagion. About 4742 people have recovered.