Seven arrested for uploading aerial firing videos on social media

PESHAWAR: Another seven people were arrested on the charges of uploading their videos of aerial firing on the social media, it was learnt.

The action was taken in the limits of various police stations in the provincial capital. Also, the cops were directed not to post their photos and videos with weapons to discourage the gun culture.

A crackdown has been launched against aerial firing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after incidents of stray bullets hitting children and grown-up people were reported in the media. A large number of people become victims of the stray bullets on Chand Raat, New Year, weddings and other festive occasions. The KP Police force is facing a tough challenge to stop the practice of aerial firing, particularly on weekends when most of the weddings take place. The police in other districts of the province have also launched a campaign to discourage the trend of aerial firing. Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and SSP Yasir Afridi have tasked all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to seek support of the public and local elders to check aerial firing and other crimes.