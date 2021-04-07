close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 7, 2021

Six injured in North Waziristan roof collapse

Our Correspondent
MIRANSHAH: At least six persons, including five children and a woman, sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Mirali subdivision in North Waziristan on Tuesday. The sources said the roof of the house, which was in a dilapidated condition, caved-in in the Khushali area in Mirali early in the day. As a result, five children and a woman sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mirali.

