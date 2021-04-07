750kg of adulterated tea seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has confiscated over 750 kilograms of ‘fake tea leaves’ in Sheikhabad here on Tuesday.

The Food Safety team during a raid sealed the premises of a fake tea manufacturing unit and lodged a first information report and imposed a fine on the accused.

The KP Food Safety Authority claimed that the unit was operating on the rooftop of a house in Sheikhabad. The tea was being prepared under an unhygienic condition. The Food Safety Authority claimed that the accused was mixing used tea leaves, non-food grade colours and soda in the production of tea leaves. In addition, the tea leaves were placed on a dirty floor to dry. The tea leaves used to be supplied to various areas of the city for sale.

DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the authority had initiated a special drive against the adulteration mafia in the province to curb practices of food adulteration and ensure hygienic food to the masses during Ramazan.