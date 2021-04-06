Interim setup termed only way forward towards Afghan peace

PESHAWAR: The experts at a function here on Monday said an interim setup was the only way forward towards peace in Afghanistan.

They were speaking at the in-house discussion on the prospects of peace in Afghanistan and the role of Pakistan and other regional partners. The Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, had hosted the event

A former diplomat Rustam Shah Momand, retired Lt-General Asad Durrani, Prof Azmat Hayat Khan, Brig Saad, Prof Adnan Sarwar, Prof Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi and Prof Shabir Ahmad Khan were the participants. Rustam Shah said the continuous war and instability had resulted resulting in the deaths of children, women, youths and elderly people. He said drug addiction was increasing and children were being sold for money and acute poverty prevailed.

The former diplomat said people were tired of war and many were waiting to change sides on the end of this government. He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was a US citizen and least interested in any interim setup and was a big hurdle to peace in the country.

Rustam Shah Momand believed that Taliban had grown mature and entirely changed, balanced in contrast to the 1990s. He said Taliban thought that they would need regional and extra-regional financial and diplomatic support to reconstruct Afghanistan. The former diplomat said there were limitations to Taliban power, however, they consider ceasefire detrimental to their cause. Ceasefire can be announced with the setting up of interim government simultaneously, he added.

He opined that interim setup could be legitimized through Loya Jirga which could create a government. In a regional approach, he said, China was desperate for peace in Afghanistan to further its regional global integration and would play a dominant role in the peace and development of Afghanistan. Rustam Shah Momand said Afghanistan would need to work closely with China for its socio-economic development. “Whether some states like it or not, China will become the most dominant power in Afghanistan as it is a reality and it is destiny of Afghanistan and the region,” he said and added that the European allies need to recognize this reality and persuade the United States in this context.

The former diplomat said Taliban had no trans-border agenda and had earned regional support but added that they needed to transform their movement into a political force with a manifesto and agenda. He said Taliban had been in contact nationally and regionally and added that they may agree to an extended US withdrawal from three to six months to reach a consensus.

The former diplomat said an interim setup was the only way forward towards peace. “Ultimately, Taliban will insist on meeting the deadlines as per agreement whatever circumstances emerge. The US has limited options and seems serious about withdrawal but at the same time was making ground for a responsible pullout,” he pointed out.

Rustam Shah Mohmand said both the parties need to be pressurized to make compromises and reach an agreement on a new setup and US may ultimately draw a red line to the incumbent Afghan government in this regard.

Former top spymaster, retired Lt-General Asad Durrani said India had no role in Afghanistan. “Importantly, Taliban remained intact and they are mature and are capable of bringing peace to Afghanistan,” he added and supported the idea of interim setup as a way forward.

Prof Azmat Hayat Khan said the conditions in Afghanistan were going from bad to worse. “Afghanistan will remain dependent on Pakistan in almost all walks of life. Afghans are achieving the best medical facilities in Peshawar,” he elaborated. Regarding the ceasefire, he said that it would tantamount to split Taliban as ground operational forces may not agree to cease fire without forming an interim setup.