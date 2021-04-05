Two girls raped in Okara incidents

OKARA: Two girls were raped in two incidents in the district. At village Claire, Nazeer Ahmad and his wife had gone for wheat cutting leaving their seven years old daughter at home. Arif, son of Yousuf Barbar, allegedly entered the house and raped the girl. A case was registered in PS Mandi Ahmadabad. In the second incident, a 12-year-old girl of Noor Ahmad of Nai Abadi Basirpur worked as a maid in the house of Mian Khurshid Wattoo. She went to the Tandoor of Hamza, son of Rafiq, when Hamza allegedly raped her. The accused took nude snaps of the girl and blackmailed her.

EASTER CAKE: Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs and Deputy Commissioner Amir cut Easter cake at Catholic Church. They extended their felicitations to the Christians on the Easter.