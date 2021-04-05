36 new corona cases in Jhang

JHANG: After 36 new Corona positive cases, including 12 workers of a power plant, and recovery of 35 patients, total coronavirus positive cases reached 192, till Sunday.

According to the report of the District Health Department, 21 women have been affected by coronavirus out of a total of 36 new cases and reports of 932 persons are awaited. Total 1,233 senior citizens have been given the first dose and 47 have been provided with the second dose while 939 health workers have also been given the second dose against the coronavirus.The process of vaccination was in progress in six centres functioning at all four tehsils of the district.

ROBBERS CAUGHT: Villagers on Sunday tortured two robbers and handed them over to police who were trying to escape after looting two men. A resident of village Chund Bharwana and two brothers Akhtar and Ansar Abbas were on their way when two dacoits intercepted them. On hue and cry of the victims, villagers gathered there and caught the robbers and handed over to the police. Police have registered a case.