ZAB was a born leader, says Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP leader Abdul Rehman Malik has said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a born leader with the vision of real leadership, who worked for the common man and gave voice to the voiceless poor masses.

He said it was unfortunate that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the victim of judicial injustice and his death was a judicial murder, duly confessed by a member judge of the said trial bench.

“I had a chance to go through his investigation files thoroughly at the FIA HQ and it was mind boggling to find tampering in the police files, case documents and I had briefed Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto about it too,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Sunday on the eve of the 42nd death anniversary of PPP founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fell victim to known Pakistani elites, disloyal cabinet, political colleagues and the West for continuing Pakistan's nuclear programme despite a warning from Henry Kissinger.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had allowed passport to every citizen as a right and provided them with opportunities of overseas employment as he had laid the stone for foreign remittances through the overseas Pakistani workers. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made the country a nuclear power for our national defence at the cost of his own life, he said.

Meanwhile, Rehman Malik also felicitated the Christian community across the country on the occasion of Easter. He said Easter is a festival to share our joys with others and build a better world through promotion of peace, interfaith dialogue and harmony.