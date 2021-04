KARACHI: Asif Bachani of Hyderabad won the 62nd SSB–STA Development Series Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club on Saturday.

In the final of men's singles, Asif beat Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-1 to claim the trophy.

Ali Khatak beat Kashan Tariq 6-0, 6-4 in the final of juniors 17 singles.