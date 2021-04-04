Dr Yasmin Rashid orders suspension of Okara DHQ hospital MS

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered the suspension of Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Okara Dr Shahid Salim here on Saturday.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued orders of suspension of the MS DHQ Hospital under PEEDA Act. The MS has been asked to report to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The MS has been suspended over poor performance and inadequate health facilities at the hospital.

The minister said, “Action will be taken against MS in case of unavailability of essential medicines and the inadequate facilities at hospitals. The unavailability of basic services is unacceptable. The government is trying to increase the capacity and performance of public sector hospitals. The shortage of doctors and staff is being fulfilled. Negligence on cleanliness and basic facilities will not be tolerated. All necessary health facilities must be ensured at the DHQ Okara. The digital X Ray and Dialysis machines at DHQ Okara must be made fully functional as soon as possible.”

PHC seals eye operation theatre in Multan: The Punjab Healthcare Commission Saturday sealed an operation theatre of a private hospital for causing serious eye infections due to alleged negligence during procedures.

Sixteen patients are reported to have developed infections in their eyes after procedures at a private hospital at Basti Malook, Adda Laarh, Multan. A four-member team of the PHC visited the hospital, did an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors and staff concerned.

A spokesperson of the PHC has added that the commission will take strict legal actions against those found guilty upon completion of the inquiry.