Pak juniors training camp in Karachi from April 7

KARACHI: The third phase of Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp would be held in Karachi from April 7, and this training camp would be continued for three weeks, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

The PHF secretary Asif Bajwa, when contacted, said that the third phase of the Pakistan junior team’s training camp would be organised at Abdul Satttar Edhi Hockey stadium, taking all precautions to avoid cases of Covid-19.

He said that the third phase is most important for the boys.

He said that the details and names of players for the camp would be announced in a couple of days.

It has also been learnt that the third phase of the training camp would have maximum number of players so that different team combinations could be tested with less than two months to go before Asia Cup, which begins from June 1 in Dhaka.

Sources in the PHF said that due to third wave of Covid-19 and increasing number of cases in Punjab, Karachi was the ideal place for the training camp.

PHF is yet to announce the schedule of matches between Pakistan seniors and juniors which it has planned to give the youngsters match practice. Olympian Danish Kaleem is the camp commandant and head coach of Pakistan juniors.