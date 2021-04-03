JI to launch ‘Go IMF go’ campaign, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the price-hike has forced the people to sell household items to buy food and soon the people will come out against the government. The ordinance on the State Bank amounts to accepting the IMF as the viceroy of Pakistan by exempting the SBP governor from every legal action and accountability, he said while addressing speaking to party office-bearers and delegations on Friday. He said the JI would soon launch a countrywide movement “Go IMF Go” with the support of people to rid the country of re-imposition of colonialism. He said instead of providing relief to the people especially before the Ramazan, the government was acting as a tool of global and local mafias. He said the government had again left the people at the mercy of the health sector mafia which stole thousands of Covid-19 vaccines from Lahore hospitals after getting drugs prices increased up to 300 per cent. He lamented that the government had not spared funds for purchase of Covid-19 vaccine and ventilators.