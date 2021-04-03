Gas metres being installed in Karak dist

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started its meterisation drive in Kashmiri Banda Chowkara, Karak district. SNGPL Senior General Manager Saqib Arbab visited Karak district Friday to initiate the meterisation drive wherein gas meters were installed to several domestic consumers.

The SNGPL campaign for gasification and meterisation was welcomed by the local community and political representatives of Karak district. The locals are willing to install gas meters.

SNGPL Senior General Manager Saqib Arbab while interacting with the local community, administration and political representatives appreciated the support of the provincial government and local MNA Shahid Khattak. The SNGPL is executing the project of extension and rehabilitation of gas network on fast track in the oil and gas producing districts of Karak, Hangu and Kohat.