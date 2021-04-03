PHC CJ lauds Human Rights Cell’s services

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has acknowledged the services of the Human Rights Cell of the court and directed to upgrade the website to incorporate the tracking system for learning about the latest status of the complaints online.

It added that for facilitating the complainants, Peshawar High Court has launched the tracking system of the complaints. Complainants can now check the status of their complaints online by simply entering Complaint No. or CNIC No.

For public awareness, a proper mechanism is also processed by embedding/updating the existing webpage on the website of this Honorable court containing the following contents about the Human Rights Cell: Introduction about Human Rights Cell, Standard Operating Procedures, complaint processing procedures, Human Rights Cell statistics and search/track complaint.

It is pertinent to note that the Human Rights Cell was established in the PHC in the year 2009 and since its inception, it has successfully achieved its aim by protecting the basic rights of the citizens.

The Human Rights Cell has so far received about 22811 applications/complaints about violation of basic human rights out of which the cell has successfully disposed of 19,589 applications/complaints by providing relief to the applicants.

By embedding/updating the existing webpage of HRC on the website of this honourable court, its working capacity is expected to enhance in providing better relief to the public.