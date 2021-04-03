QWP leader says govt handed over SBP to IMF

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said that instead of getting rid of the International Monetary Fund’s programme, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had handed over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the IMF.

Addressing a gathering in Mandozai Union Council in Battagram, he said that the PTI government was following the policies of the IMF and the rulers had no regard for the woes of the poor people.

On the occasion, scores of workers from the PTI, Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam announced joining the QWP. Those who joined the QWP included Mahmood Mama, Islam Shah, Kiratmat Shah, Bahrullah, Matiullah, Mohsin Khan and others.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the government had no regard for the woes of the people, who have been exposed to a host of problems. He added that the number of people living below the poverty line in the country had increased manifold.

The QWP leader said that the government had increased the power and electricity tariff manifold as per the diktats from the IMF. He said that the rising price-hike and unemployment were driving the people to commit suicides.

He said that the provincial government also failed to safeguard the interests of the province. He said that funds could not be issued for the development of the merged districts.

He demanded the government to release the three percent share of the National Finance Commission award to execute uplift work in the tribal districts.